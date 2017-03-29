 Mighty - Play Your Streaming Music Without A Phone
Mighty plays your Spotify music on-the-go without a phone. Finally.

Spotify Premium

headsets & speakers

capacity

battery life

resistant

A Mighty Introduction...

How Mighty Works

1. Power up Mighty

2. Download Mighty app and add Spotify music

3. Get moving

Mighty in the Press

“Reimagining the music player for the streaming generation.”

“Mighty helps you focus entirely on you and your music.”

“Judging by the voracious response, people are hungry for it.”

“It's no secret that running with your phone, well, kind of sucks.”

“The tiny, dead-simple music player for the Spotify age.”

“The Spotify iPod Shuffle I’ve been asking for forever, this is HUGE!”

