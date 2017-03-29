Mighty - Play Your Streaming Music Without A Phone

Spotify without your phone
Spotify without your phone
Spotify without your phone
Spotify without your phone
Spotify without your phone
Mighty plays your Spotify music on-the-go without a phone. Finally.
Works with Spotify Premium
Pairs with Bluetooth headsets & speakers
1,000+ song capacity
Up to 5 hours of battery life
Drop & water resistant
No signal, no problem - music stored offline
A Mighty Introduction...
Mighty in the Press
“Reimagining the music player for the streaming generation.”
“Mighty helps you focus entirely on you and your music.”
“Judging by the voracious response, people are hungry for it.”
“It's no secret that running with your phone, well, kind of sucks.”
“The tiny, dead-simple music player for the Spotify age.”
“The Spotify iPod Shuffle I’ve been asking for forever, this is HUGE!”